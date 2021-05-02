8 Afghan soldiers killed in Taliban attack

As Atlas News reported, during the attack, eight Afghan soldiers were killed and six were injured.

No information has been released about the number of those injured or lost lives from the Taliban group.

According to the Doha agreement between the US and the Taliban, the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan was supposed to be completed by Saturday, May 1, but the US President recently announced that the troops would leave Afghanistan by September 11. The Taliban see this as a violation of the Doha agreement and a US violation of the deal.

HJ/5203009