Ain al-Assad base on high alert to counter possible attacks

According to the report, Iraqi security sources said Iraqi and international coalition forces are on high alert inside the Ain al-Assad base in western Iraq to counter any possible attack.

Some news sources reported on Saturday morning that a rocket had been fired at the Ain al-Assad airbase in Iraq's Anbar province.

Preliminary reports indicate that military sirens went off warning of rocket attacks at the base.

News sources reported that the C-RAM and Patriot missile defense systems recently installed at the base failed to intercept and destroy the rockets.

The Iraqi Security Information Center affiliated to the army confirmed in a Saturday statement the attack on the Ain al-Assad airbase.

According to Shafaq News, the statement said that a suicide drone crashed at 2:30 AM (local time) at the Ain al-Assad airbase in Anbar province without causing significant damage.

US Army Colonel Wayne Marotto, spokesman for the US-led coalition confirmed the news of the attack on the Ain al-Assad base in a tweet, claiming that no one was injured; however, he added that the attack caused damage to a hangar.

