Iraqi army confirms attack on US-run Ain al-Assad airbase

According to Shafaq News, the statement said that a suicide drone crashed at 2:30 AM (local time) at the Ain al-Assad airbase in Anbar province without causing significant damage.

US Army Colonel Wayne Marotto, spokesman for the US-led coalition confirmed the news of the attack on the Ain al-Assad base in a tweet, claiming that no one was injured; however, he added that the attack caused damage to a hangar.

The statement came after some Iraqi sources reported a drone strike on Ain al-Assad airbase this morning.

Preliminary reports indicate that military sirens went off warning of rocket attacks at the base.

News sources reported that the C-RAM and Patriot missile defense systems recently installed at the base failed to intercept and destroy the rockets.

This is while Al-Masirah news network reported, quoting its correspondent, that the attack on Ain al-Assad base was carried out by UAV.

This is the second attack on the base in the last few days. Earlier, Iraqi sources reported a rocket attack on the Ain al-Assad airbase on Tuesday evening.

