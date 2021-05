The Al-Mayadeen correspondent also reported that some explosions were heard around the Ain al-Assad base, where the US military base is located.

The Ain al-Assad base was attacked with three rockets, the reported said.

Sabereen News also reported that a siren sounded inside the base.

According to the report, explosions were heard inside the base, and American helicopters flew over the base.

RHM/5219610