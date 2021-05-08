Ain al-Assad base targeted by rocket: report

Iraqi sources reported a rocket attack on the US-run Ain al-Assad airbase in Iraq's Al-Anbar province on Saturday morning.

Preliminary reports indicate that military sirens went off warning of rocket attacks at the base.

News sources reported that the C-RAM and Patriot missile defense systems recently installed at the base failed to intercept and destroy the rockets.

This is while Al-Masirah news network reported, quoting its correspondent, that the attack on Ain al-Assad base was carried out by UAV.

Other sources also said that the attack was carried out by bombing drones.

If confirmed, it would be the second such attack in the past few days. Earlier, Iraqi sources reported a rocket attack on the Ain al-Assad airbase on Tuesday evening.

The Iraqi Al-Fallujah TV reported, quoting its correspondent, that two rockets hit the Ain al-Assad base.

The Iraqi Security Information Center confirmed the news of the attack with two Katyusha rockets, saying in a statement that the attack did not cause any material damage or casualties.

ZZ/FNA14000218000062