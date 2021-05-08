800 American paratroopers land near Russian borders

As part of the training, the special forces of the 82nd Airborne Division of the US Army jumped out of planes over Estonia. The command of the US Ground Forces in Europe noted that the soldiers of the 16th Airborne Assault Brigade of the British Army also took part in the maneuvers, Sputnik reported.

The exercises were carried out in conditions close to a real combat situation. Equipment were also dropped from aircraft. The landing was carried out on the night of May 8.

On May 6, it was reported that the ships of Georgia and the United States conducted exercises in the Black Sea. The American ship Hamilton arrived in Batumi to meet with representatives of the Georgian Coast Guard, the Ministry of Defense, and the US Embassy in Tbilisi.

