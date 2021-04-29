Evil act of Zionist regime not to go unanswered

The recent developments have shown that the evil act of the Zionist regime will not remain unanswered and that the resistance front will act powerfully against the aggression of Zionists, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian reiterated.

Speaking in his meeting with Nasser Abu Sharif Representative of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement in Tehran on Thu., Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the developments in the region, Palestine and International Day of Quds and stated, “The commemoration of this historic day i.e. International Day of Quds, which was initiated by the late Imam Khomeini (RA), will be outcry of freedom-seeking nations of the world against any oppression and tyranny.”

This year, the ceremony of International Day of Quds will be marked differently due to the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, so that the necessary health instructions and protocols will be announced in appropriate time.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Secretary-General of the International Conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada called the full support of Axis of Resistance with the unity and amity of Islamic countries as the right and definite way to confront the occupying regime of Israel in the region.

Wwhile appreciating the special support of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Palestinian people, Nasser Abu Sharif said that false and propaganda power of the occupying regime of Israel was revealed last week inside the occupied lands and territories.

“We believe that the unity and amity of Islamic countries is the key to victory against this inhuman regime,” he underlined.

The representative of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement in Tehran called the Islamic Republic of Iran a stable model and a strong supporter of the resistance front.

Full unity and amity between Palestinian groups against the Zionist regime is a precondition for survival of Palestine, so that Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement will not change its position in the fight against the Zionist regime, he added.

