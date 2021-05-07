Syrian people hold massive rally on Intl. Quds Day

Syrian people, with their participation in a massive rally, declared their support for the Palestinian cause on the occasion of International Quds Day which marks the last Friday of holy month of Ramadan, Syrian State News Agency (SANA) reported.

According to the report, a large-scale rally of Syrian people on the occasion of International Quds Day was held in the capital Damascus.

The marchers chanted slogans against the Zionist regime and the United States, declaring that they will stand by Palestinian people and support their ideals and causes until the liberation of Al-Quds.

This is while that Syrian people held drive-in rallies in various parts of areas of the country and reiterated their support for the Palestinian people and issue of Palestine.

