Iran, Russia mull over expanding transit coop.

For this purpose, Iranian Ambassador to the Russian Federation Kazem Jalali met and held talks with Vladimir Tokarev, Russia’s Deputy Minister of Transport and Head of Iran-Russia Cooperation Working Group.

In this bilateral meeting, the two sides explored avenues for the expansion of cooperation between Tehran and Moscow in the field of transport.

In addition, the two sides discussed bilateral issues in rail, port and aviation fields.

For his part, Vladimir Tokarev, Russia’s Deputy Minister of Transport, said that Garmsar-Incheh Borun Railway Electrification project will start in the near future.

Iranian Ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali also pointed to the role of Iran’s northern port in transporting goods between the two countries and their potential capabilities and expounded on the investment capacities in this sector.

In this meeting, Jalali emphasized the firm determination of leaders of the two countries of Iran and Russia to expand bilateral ties and added, “Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to broaden its ties with northern neighbor such as Russia in various sectors.”

