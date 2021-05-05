  1. Politics
ISIL terrorists blow up two oil wells Iraq's Kirkuk

TEHRAN, May 05 (MNA) – On Wednesday ISIL terrorist elements detonated bombs near two oil wells in Iraq's Kirkuk province.

The attacks took place in Bai Hassan oil field in the al-Dibis area northwest of the namesake provincial capital Kirkuk, some 250 km north of Iraq's capital Baghdad.

One police guard was killed and another was injured, an intelligence source reported.

According to the informed source, the Iraqi security forces are controlling the situation and the terrorists have escaped the scene.

Al-Jazeera also quoted security sources as saying that oil production at two oil wells in northwestern Kirkuk had been halted.

