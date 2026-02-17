11 killed in 3 US strikes on vessels in Pacific, Caribbean

"Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted three lethal kinetic strikes on three vessels operated by designated terrorist organizations," it said Monday on US social media company X, noting that the operations were directed by SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis Donovan.

The intelligence confirmed that the vessels were traveling along "known narco-trafficking routes and were engaged in narco-trafficking operations," it said.

Four people were killed on each of the first two vessels in the Eastern Pacific, while three were killed on a third vessel in the Caribbean, according to the command.

No US personnel were harmed in the operations, according to the statement.

MNA