May 8, 2021, 9:38 PM

Two shepherds killed by ISIL in W Iraq

TEHRAN, May 08 (MNA) – An Iraqi security source on Saturday reported that two shepherds have been killed by ISIL Takfiri terrorists in western Iraq, announcing that ISIL took away a third person with themselves.

An Iraqi security source announced on Saturday that two shepherds have been killed by Takfiris in the west part of Iraq, Almaloumah reported.

The source announced that ISIL attacked shepherds in the desert in Ar-Rutbah area in western Iraq's Al Anbar province, killing two of them and taking a third person with themselves.

The Iraqi source said about the details of the incident, adding, “According to the available information, disputes broke out between shepherds and ISIL terrorists due to the opposition of shepherds to the presence of ISIL among themselves and hiding them (ISIL terrorists) under the guise of a shepherd."

