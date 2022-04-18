US committed war crimes in Syria’s Raqqa: FM

The ministry in a statement stressed that US official reports about Raqqa Governorate in Syria and scale of the catastrophe there are sheer lie and that the United Nations should investigate the destruction of the city and killing of thousands of its residents.

Syria will continue to raise the issue of incidents in Raqqa, Al-Baghouz, the Euphrates Dam and other areas, and will reserve its right to hold all governments of countries that joined the so-called “international coalition” political, legal, moral and material responsibilities for the crimes committed by this alliance, Syria’s Official News Agency (SANA) reported.

In this regard, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad strongly criticized human rights violations by US terrorist forces in the country last January, saying that the US aggression destroyed the city of Raqqa and this city is a solid evidence to American atrocities.

