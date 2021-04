As a Turkish military convoy was passing through the northern province of Aleppo, a bomb exploded.

The explosion overturned an armored vehicle, wounding a Turkish soldier.

No group has yet officially claimed responsibility for the blast.

Turkish commanders have blamed Syrian Kurdish militants for the attack.

Thousands of Turkish troops are currently stationed in parts of Idlib, Aleppo, al-Raqqa, and al-Hasakah provinces in northern and northeastern Syria.

