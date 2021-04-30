  1. Economy
Apr 30, 2021, 10:30 PM

7th shipment of Sputnik-V vaccine arrives in Iran: IRICA

7th shipment of Sputnik-V vaccine arrives in Iran: IRICA

TEHRAN, Apr. 30 (MNA) – The Technical Deputy President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) revealed the arrival of the 7th cargo of Russia-made ‘Sputnik-V’ vaccine to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Mehrdad Jamal Arounaghi pointed to the fulfilling customs formalities for discharging consignment of Sputnik-V vaccine in Iran and stated that other 100,000 doses of Sputnik-V vaccine were imported into the Islamic Republic of Iran from the Russian Federation yesterday.

The 7th batch of Russian-made ‘Sputnik-V’ vaccine, as many as 100,000 doses, was imported into Iran on Thu., he reiterated.

So far, 720,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine have been imported into the country, IRICA Deputy Chief added.

MA/5201270

News Code 172807
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/172807/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News