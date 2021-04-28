Gen. Soleimani Gov's advisor in regional, diplomatic affairs

Speaking in the cabinet session on Wednesday, Iranian President Hasan Rouhani congratulated the birth anniversary of 2nd Imam of Shia Muslims Imam Hassan (Peace Be Upon Him).

In this meeting Rouhani spoke about the perpetrator of the assassination of Lt. General Qasem Soleimani, saying that Trump assassinated the General, however, he was the agent of the Zionist regime. It was the Zionist regime that provoked Trump to commit such a heinous crime.

In Afghanistan, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen, you can witness the traces and effects of the struggles of Martyr Soleimani in the fight against terrorism, Rohuhani said.

In addition to military struggles in the region, General Soleimani would do diplomatic affairs as well, President noted.

Referring to a series of books that includes the achievements of the twelfth government, Rouhani said, “In one of the books, it has been mentioned how much I met General Soleimani.”

General Soleimani was the best advisor for the Iranian government in the field of foreign policy, Rouhani said, adding that he was an active, intelligent, sincere, and self-sacrificing person who used to insist on his opinions.

“On regional issues and foreign policy, if we wanted to consult with a wise and accurate person, Martyr Soleimani was our choice”, he added

P4+1, Americans know they must surrender to Iran

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani referred to Zionists’ role to provoke Trump to pull his country out of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Today, however, the P4+ 1 and even the Americans realized that they must surrender to Iran and that they have no choice but to surrender to international law and regulations and the legitimacy of Iran, Ruhani said.

