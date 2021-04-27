Rouhani felicitates South Africa on National Day

In his message on Tuesday, President Rouhani offered his sincerest congratulations to the African government and people on the National Day of the country, April 27.

He expressed hope that the relations between the two countries in the light of friendship and the common will of high-ranking officials of the two countries, will expand more and more and Iran and South Africa will see the development and deepening of mutual relations in all fields.

Rouhani also stressed the importance of boosting cooperation to overcome the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

South Africa celebrates its national day on April 27, designated as Freedom Day to mark the day in 1994 when the first democratic election was held in the country and ushered in a new era after a long period of colonialism and White minority domination, known as apartheid.

