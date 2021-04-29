Eastern borders must be controlled against Indian COVID entry

All organizations and responsible bodies are obliged to do their duties according to the program and provide the necessary information for the people, said President Rouhani in a meeting of the heads of the expert committees of the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters on Thursday.

Taking into account the doubts of the expert about effectiveness of the vaccines, despite all the efforts to make vaccines for the virus all over the world, one cannot have much trust in the vaccine; therefore, still the only effective way to fight the virus is following the protocols and avoiding gatherings, he said.

He also ordered the Health Ministry to cooperate with the private sector to import vaccines.

At the suggestion of the Health Committee, the restrictions on red- and orange-coded cities have been extended for another week, as the country has not yet reached a reliable stage of controlling the fourth wave.

MA/IRN84313208