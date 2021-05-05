'The Forbidden Strings' goes to Mother Tongue Film Festival

Produced by Afsaneh Salari and Hasan Noori, The Forbidden Strings' narrates the story of four Afghan descent young people who live in Iran. They work during the day time and rehearse their music lessons at nights. They have a burning passion for performing in front of the audience so after about six months of rehearsing they find an opportunity to go on stage in Afghanistan. Their trip back to the motherland where they have never seen is not as easy as it seems and the country is not safe for them.

The documentary has also taken part at the 22nd edition of One World Int'l Human Rights Doc Documentary Film Festival in the Czech Republic.

The Mother Tongue Film Festival is an annual international film festival of films with lesser-used languages from around the world. It is organized by the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., and has been held to coincide with International Mother Tongue Day on 21 February each year since 2016.

