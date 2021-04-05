Iran major victim of mine in war with Iraq: minister

In his message Brigadier General Amir Hatami wrote: "During the eight years of the imposed war with Iraq, an area of about 42,000 square kilometers of Iranian territory were contaminated by 20 million types of mines and explosives made by countries who claim to be supporters of human rights."

He noted that the enemies, in the post-war years, refused to help our country to solve this problem and withheld their technological support from the Iranian nation.

"This made Iran the biggest victim of mine," he added.

"World Mine Awareness Day is a valuable step towards paying redoubled attention to life, health, society, and a safe environment for the carefree life of human society," he said.

The minister hailed the international occasion, announcing that Iran calls on all countries to work harder and pay more attention to this important issue.

He also hoped for a day when violence, threats, and war will be replaced by love and empathy in the world.

HJ/5181759