US troops withdrawal to contribute to Iraq security

“Withdrawal of American forces from Iraq in the framework of the Iraqi Parliament legislation will contribute to the establishment and boosting of the country’s security and stability,” Hatami said on Tuesday in a meeting with visiting Iraq’s National Security Advisor Qasim Muhammad Jalal Al-Araji.

The minister reiterated Iran’s all-out support for Iraq’s territorial integrity, security, and stability.

Referring to the US’ terrorist act of assassinating top resistance commanders, Hatami named expelling US forces as an inherent right of the Iraqi people.

The growing military cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad is an important factor in strengthening strategic ties between the two neighbors, he said, adding, “The Iranian people and armed forces are ready to stand by their Iraqi brothers for the reconstruction of the country as they did so during the fight against Daesh [ISIL].”

The Brigadier General also expressed the Islamic Republic’s readiness to enhance defense cooperation with Iraq.

For his part, the Iraqi official pointed to the role of Iran in the fight against Daesh and the support for Iraqi people in the fight against terrorism, highlighting the need to expand ties in different areas.

The sides also conferred on the latest developments in the region.

Heading a delegation, Al-Araji arrived in Tehran on Monday and has met and held talks with Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani and Foreign Minister Zarif.

MAH/ 84294346