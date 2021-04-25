'Only JCPOA-related sanctions will be lifted'

Addressing a meeting with MPs on Sunday, Araghchi said that the United States and the 4+1 have agreed to lift only air, sea, banking, and insurance anti-Iranian sanctions, MP Shahriyar Heidari said.

The MP said that, "During the meeting [between Araghchi and the MPs], Araqchi presented a report on the details of the Vienna talks. According to him, the views of the Islamic Republic on the complete lifting of all sanctions have been discussed in the negotiations."

"The United States and the 4+1 are set to put the lifting of sanctions on the agenda at a specific time," he said, "The parties have also demanded that Iran return to the JCPOA... and the issue will be discussed in the next round of Vienna talks."

"According to Araghchi, the sanctions are divided into two parts, sanctions with a general aspect and sanctions that have a specific aspect. General sanctions include air, sea, banking, and insurance sanctions. Specific sanctions include sanctions against individuals," Heidari said.

"Sanctions that have a general aspect are set to be lifted, and the lifting of sanctions that have a specific aspect will be discussed in the third round of talks in Vienna," the MP described.

He added that, "Araghchi announced that the Islamic Republic would return to the JCPOA after the lifting of sanctions and Iran's verification, which will not be a time-consuming process."

