Americans' signatures not to guarantee sanctions removal

Joe Biden, like Donald Trump, has realized that sanctions on Iran had reached a dead end, a member of Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said, while speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency.

Washington resorted to all tools to impose pressure on Iran, Vahid Jalal Zadeh said, adding, “However, when the Americans witnessed the resistance of the Iranian nation against sanctions, they gradually decided to retreat from this tactic and return to JCPOA.”

He went on to say, “We welcome the return of the United States to JCPOA as well as the complete lifting of sanctions, however we are in no hurry; first of all, everything must be verified.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he stressed that the signatures of US officials are no longer enough to guarantee the lifting of the sanctions.

"We need to verify to make sure that the sanctions are completely lifted by the United States", he added.

RHM/5196369