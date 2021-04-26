Putin-Biden summit planned for summer: Kremlin

"Indeed, certain proposals have been voiced, I cannot confirm the date yet. There have been no agreements on a date yet. We are indeed talking about summer months, <…> many factors will still have to be analyzed to reach any final agreements," he said, TASS reported.

"No particular country [where the summit can be held] has been named," Peskov clarified.

Putin and Biden had a phone call on April 13. The White House reported that Biden suggested a Russian-American summit in a third country in the coming months. The US leader later pointed out that he proposed a summer meeting in Europe to his Russian counterpart.

ZZ/TASS