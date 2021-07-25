ISIL air assault by US helicopter recorded by thermal cameras

"The Americans are not serious about withdrawing their troops from Iraq," Qasim al-Kariti, a PMU commander has told Al Mayadeen.

The Americans are now in Iraq, and the claim about the reduction of American troops in Iraq is a big lie, he said.

America supports terrorism and thermal cameras in Salah al-Din province have captured the air assault of ISIL terrorists by US helicopters inside Iraqi territories, he also said.

"We are needless of the presence of foreign forces in our country and we are able to support ourselves", Al-Kariti stressed, saying that the Iraqi people decide whether US troops should be staying or not.

