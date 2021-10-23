US claims it has killed senior Al-Qaeda member in Syria Idlib

US Army Major John Rigsbee Spokesman for US terrorist organization dubbed “US Central Command, (CENTCOM)" in West Asian region on Fri. claimed that it has killed one of chief leaders of Al-Qaeda terrorist group Abdul Hamid al-Matar in Syria’s Idlib province.

He claimed, "We have no evidence that civilians were injured as a result of the drone strike,” Shafagh News reported.

US terrorist CENTCOM forces recently had claimed that it has killed al-Qaeda leader 'Salem Abu Ahmed’ in Syria’s Idlib.

The operations of US terrorist forces in Syrian territory under the pretext of fighting against terrorism comes at the condition that they are illegally present on the territory of Syria and so far, hundreds of civilians have lost their lives under the pretext of carrying out these attacks.

For this reason, Syrian officials have repeatedly protested presence of US terrorist forces in its territory.

MA/FNA14000801000066