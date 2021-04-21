Huge explosion hits Israeli regime's missile factory (+VIDEO)

The Zionist Haaretz reported that the huge explosion took place this morning at a sensitive security factory in the center of occupied Palestine and that no details were yet available about the possible casualties.

According to the report, the residents of occupied Palestine saw a lot of smoke in Gush Dan this morning and started photographing it.

Haaretz wrote that the explosion took place in a factory for the production of advanced weapons, including missiles.

The Zionist newspaper claims that the explosion took place following a normal experiment, but it is likely that a mistake was made in estimating the damage caused by this experiment, and a large explosion occurred.

The Arab 48 news website also reported that the explosion took place in the city of Ramla in the center of occupied Palestine.

According to Zionist sources, the factory belongs to the Zionist regime's Ministry of War.

ZZ/FNA14000201000548