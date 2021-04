Palestinian news sources reported an explosion in the northwest of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Some sources have also said that an Israeli drone attacked an area in the Gaza Strip.

The correspondent of Safa news agency also reported that the Zionist regime's fighters have carried out two attacks in the west of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip.

On Friday morning, Israeli artillery targeted a point east of the Juhor ad-Dik area in the Gaza Strip.

