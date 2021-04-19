Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 19

Ebtekar

Direct talk between Iran and Saudi Arabia? Financial Times claims

Results of nuclear talks reported to high-ranking officials: Gharibabadi

Ettela’at

Formation of Operation Chamber between Iran, Russia, Syria to help Damascus

Iran to definitely respond to Natanz incident: Parl. speaker

Safeguarding Revolution is protection of independence and freedom: Rouhani

Iran’s freestyle wrestling team crowned championship in Asia

Iran unveils two advanced defense systems in Natl. Army Day

Jomhouri Eslami

Agreement for releasing Iran’s blocked assets in Iraq by next month

Iran UN envoy reveals studying sanctions lift in Vienna

Situation in southern US borders ‘critical’: Biden

Khorasan

Iran unveiled two advanced ‘Zolfaqar’, ‘Majid’ missile system to counter cruise missile

Donya-e-Eqtesad

Direct talk between Tehran, Riyadh: Financial Times

Shahrvand

Iran’s blocked assets in Iraq to be released within next month

Kayhan

US not to lift main sanctions imposed against Iran

Iran has reached a modern stage of deterrence: Former official

Preventing Iran to access sanctions-free economy, main objective of western countries

Six rockets hit US military base in Iraq’s al-Balabd

