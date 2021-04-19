Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 19

Ebtekar
Direct talk between Iran and Saudi Arabia? Financial Times claims
Results of nuclear talks reported to high-ranking officials: Gharibabadi
Ettela’at
Formation of Operation Chamber between Iran, Russia, Syria to help Damascus
Iran to definitely respond to Natanz incident: Parl. speaker
Safeguarding Revolution is protection of independence and freedom: Rouhani
Iran’s freestyle wrestling team crowned championship in Asia
Iran unveils two advanced defense systems in Natl. Army Day
Jomhouri Eslami
Agreement for releasing Iran’s blocked assets in Iraq by next month
Iran UN envoy reveals studying sanctions lift in Vienna
Situation in southern US borders ‘critical’: Biden
Khorasan
Iran unveiled two advanced ‘Zolfaqar’, ‘Majid’ missile system to counter cruise missile
Donya-e-Eqtesad
Shahrvand
Kayhan
US not to lift main sanctions imposed against Iran
Iran has reached a modern stage of deterrence: Former official
Preventing Iran to access sanctions-free economy, main objective of western countries
Six rockets hit US military base in Iraq’s al-Balabd
