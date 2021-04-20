FIFA disapproves of breakaway European Super League plan

Infantino has warned that the clubs involved "must live with the consequences of their choice", Skysports reported.

The plans, which have thrown the world of football into tumult, would involve 20 clubs playing in a midweek League - with the founding 12, and three others yet to join, permanent members of the competition and not subject to possible relegation.

The 12 clubs currently involved include six from the Premier League (Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham) plus three each from Italy and Spain.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez says there is 'less and less' interest in the current Champions League format - but the breakaway proposals have met with a chorus of disapproval and Infantino told the UEFA Congress on Tuesday that his organization is also opposed to them.

He said: "We can only strongly disapprove the creation of the Super League, a Super League which is a closed shop, which is a breakaway from the current institutions, from the leagues, from the associations, from UEFA, and from FIFA.

"There is a lot to throw away for the short-term financial gain of some. They need to reflect, and they need to assume responsibility.

