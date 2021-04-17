Sweet Taste of Darkness to vie at Guro Intl. Kids Film Fest

The short film "Sweet Taste of Darkness" directed by Mitra Rais Mohammadi has made it to the competition section of the 9th Guro Seoul Children's Film Festival in South Korea.

The festival will be held for a week from July 1 to 7, 2021 in Seoul.

The synopsis of the work reads, "A seven-year-old boy who identifies with the character of Batman encourages his friends to cross the stairs and the street in the dark and with their eyes closed, and his mother, who tired and disgusted with her life…"

