Iranian amb. elaborates on Tehran-Ryadh talks in Baghdad

In an exclusive interview with Al-Alam, Iraj Masjidi, the ambassador of Iran to Baghdad, explained the process of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia in Iraq.

"There were several rounds of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia in Iraq, which were temporarily suspended due to the change of administration in Iran," he said.

"In these talks, the issue of reopening the embassies of the two countries was raised, which we hope will lead to positive results in the future."

Regarding the increase of security tensions in the region, the Iranian ambassador said, "Countries in the region must prepare to accept their responsibilities to provide the necessary support for their regional security after the withdrawal of the United States."

Masjedi said, "Tehran explicitly rejects any US presence in the region, especially in Iraq."

He condemned any act of aggression against the diplomatic offices in Iraq, saying that this would justify the prolongation of the foreigners' presence in the country.

Earlier, Iraqi President Barham Salih said that Baghdad had hosted talks between Riyadh and Tehran more than once.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran had also stated that Tehran is ready to negotiate with the Saudis at any level.

HJ/FNA14000525000077