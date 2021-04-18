Source rejects any direct talks between Tehran, Riyadh

An unnamed Iranian source told Al-Mayadin that the news over Iran-Saudi direct talks in Iraq is not true.

The source made the remarks in reaction to a claim by the Financial Times that senior Saudi and Iranian officials have been holding direct talks in a bid to repair relations four years after they cut off diplomatic ties.

The first round of Saudi-Iranian talks took place in Baghdad on April 9 and included discussions about the Houthi attacks and were positive, the FT claimed.

Hours later, Saudi Arabia's Arab News denied the news, saying that according to a senior Saudi official there have been no direct talks with Iran.

