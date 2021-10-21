Iran FM stresses need to form inclusive govt. in Afghanistan

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Indonesian Foreign Minister Ms. Retno Marsudi on Thu., Amir-Abdollahian reiterated the importance of formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

During the phone talk, the two sides discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations, issues of regional and international interests including Afghanistan.

Turning to the current situation in Afghanistan and active diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in this regard, Iranian foreign minister condemned the recent and targeted terrorist acts of ISIL in this country and reminded Taliban of its responsibility to protect the security of Afghan people from all walks of life against these terrorist acts.

He also emphasized the importance of formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

Indonesian foreign minister, for her part, emphasized the need for protecting human rights especially rights of women and termed addressing plight of Afghan refugees ‘as a human responsibility’ that requires special attention from the international community.

While inviting Iranian counterpart to visit Jakarta, Indonesian Foreign Minister welcomed the comprehensive development of relations between the two countries.

During the phone talk, Iranian foreign minister briefed his Indonesian counterpart on the latest developments over Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA.

