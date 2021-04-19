Envoy says Iran oppose militarization of Persian Gulf region

Ali Najafi, Iran’s Ambassador to Muscat made the remarks in the commemoration ceremony of the Army National Day on Sunday.

Protection of the independence, territorial integrity, and system of the Islamic Republic are 3 major missions of the Army, he said in this ceremony, adding that in addition to protecting the Iranian Nation, the force also helps the country deal with unforeseen events.

"We oppose the militarization of the Persian Gulf region", elsewhere in his remarks he said, adding that Iran's strategic policy is to interact and cooperate with its neighbors in line with the principles and rules of international law.

He also expressed Iran’s opposition against any foreign interventions in the region, saying, “The presence of trans-regional forces in the Persian Gulf region not only does not contribute to stability and security in the region but causes security, instability."

Emphasizing that Iran has always extended a hand of friendship to the countries of the region, the envoy said, “Hormuz Peace Initiative is Iran's latest initiative to help strengthen peace, stability, and security in the region.”

The act of sabotage against Iran’s nuclear facility does not undermine Iran's determination to strengthen the infrastructure of the nuclear industry, he stressed.

