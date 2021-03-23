Tajik Foreign Minister congratulates Zarif on Nowruz

"I am proud to congratulate you and your esteemed colleagues on the occasion of the arrival of Nowruz, the revival of nature," Muhriddin wrote.

He named Nowruz as a ceremony that has gathered people since ancient times due to great humanitarian ideals such as friendship, cooperation, construction, humanity, benevolence, and gratitude for the beauty and blessings of nature.

In this message, he expressed his hope that the constructive efforts, the cooperation between the two countries would expand more than before.

