VP felicitates Syria on National Day

In his message to Hussein Arnous, Iran's VP Es’haq Jahangiri felicitated congratulated him, the government, and the people of Syria on the occasion of the National Day.

"Considering the ties and commonalities between the two sides, I hope that Iran-Syria relations will be strengthened in the light of joint cooperation.

Also on Sat. in a message Saturday to his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad, Rouhani congratulated the anniversary of the National Day to the government and people of Syria.

