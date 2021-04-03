Iron ore concentrate output exceeds 46mn tons in 11 months

Major mineral and industrial companies produced over 46 million tons of iron concentrate from March 21, 2020 to Feb. 19, 2021, showing about six percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

According to the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), 10 large iron ore concentrate production companies managed to produce about 46,180,542 tons of this product in the reported period.

Based on statistics of IMIDRO, large mining and industrial companies produced about 43,573,412 tons of iron ore concentrate from March 21, 2019 to Feb. 2020.

According to the statistics, 4,535,462 tons of iron ore concentrate was produced by major mining and industrial companies in Iranian month of Bahman in the previous Iranian calendar year (from Jan. 19 to Feb. 20), showing a seven percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

In addition, large mining and industrial firms dispatched 17,265,096 tons of iron ore concentrate to the companies in 11 months of the previous Iranian calendar (from March 20, 2020 to Feb. 19, 2021), showing about seven percent decline as compared to the same period of last year.

