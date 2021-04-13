VIDEO: US police fatally shoots black man in Minneapolis

A suburb of Minneapolis was under curfew early Monday after US police fatally shot a young Black man, sparking protests not far from where a former police officer was on trial for the murder of George Floyd.

Protesters gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department in response to the police killing of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old black man stopped during traffic in a suburb northeast of Minneapolis the same day.

The protesters were dispersed when police fired rubber bullets, tear gas, and flashbang munitions into the crowd, with some protesters chanting "Hands up, don't shoot".