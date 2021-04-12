  1. Politics
Apr 12, 2021, 11:28 AM

Iran to take revenge on Zionist regime for Natanz incident

TEHRAN, Apr. 12 (MNA) – The Spokesperson of the Iranian foreign ministry assured on Mon. that Iran will take revenge on the Zionist regime for the Natanz incident.

He blamed the Tel Aviv regime as the main culprit of the Natanz incident and named it a crime against humanity.

"The Zionists want to take revenge on the Iranian people," Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a video conference.

Russian FM due in Tehran

Answering a question about the Russian Foreign Minister's visit to Tehran, he said: "During Sergei Lavrov's visit to Tehran, he will hold numerous meetings with Iranian officials."

"According to the held talks, the 10-year comprehensive cooperation agreement between Iran and Russia, which has been recently expired, will be extended," he added.

Ongoing talks in Vienna

In response to a question about the Vienna talks, he said: "Negotiations only revolve around removal of US sanctions."

Emphasizing that Iran's policy regarding the return of the United States to its commitments is clear, he said: "The United States has made every effort in the past four years [during Trump's tenure] to destroy the JCPOA."

"US officials repeatedly stated that they will impose sanctions in order to exert maximum pressure against Iran," he added.

