Iran to take revenge on Zionist regime for Natanz incident

He blamed the Tel Aviv regime as the main culprit of the Natanz incident and named it a crime against humanity.

"The Zionists want to take revenge on the Iranian people," Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a video conference.

Russian FM due in Tehran

Answering a question about the Russian Foreign Minister's visit to Tehran, he said: "During Sergei Lavrov's visit to Tehran, he will hold numerous meetings with Iranian officials."

"According to the held talks, the 10-year comprehensive cooperation agreement between Iran and Russia, which has been recently expired, will be extended," he added.

Ongoing talks in Vienna

In response to a question about the Vienna talks, he said: "Negotiations only revolve around removal of US sanctions."

Emphasizing that Iran's policy regarding the return of the United States to its commitments is clear, he said: "The United States has made every effort in the past four years [during Trump's tenure] to destroy the JCPOA."

"US officials repeatedly stated that they will impose sanctions in order to exert maximum pressure against Iran," he added.

