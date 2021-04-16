Rouhani: we can do 90% enrichment but we are not after bomb

Rouhani dismissed the US, E3's concerns over Iran's 60% uranium enrichment, saying that today we can do 90% enrichment if we want to, but we are not seeking a nuclear bomb.

Iran not seeking talks of attrition: Araghchi

Abbas Araghchi noted that if the negotiations are constructive, they will naturally go on, otherwise they will be stopped.

"During the last two days, we had intensive talks with various delegations," he said in Vienna, "Today, we start again in a more formal way. We hope that the working groups will meet as soon as possible to go through the process."

He reiterated that Iran is not looking for talks of attrition or negotiations that are only time-consuming.

JCPOA meeting ends; talks at expert level to continue

During the meeting, the Iranian representative, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbass Araghchi criticized the European parties' weak reaction to the recent sabotage on Iran's Natanz nuclear facility. He condemned the attack on Natanz as an example of nuclear terrorism and in blatant violation of international rules, and stressed that the European side should have unanimously and strongly condemned the attack.

Iran's police vow to continue anti-arrogant powers struggle

In reaction to the recent EU sanctions against some Iranian police commanders, a police spokesman said that such sanctions will not undermine Iranian Police's firm resolve to continue the fight against US, EU hostile policies.

Zionists concerned with Iran's retaliation for Natanz

The former PM of the Zionist regime Ehud Olmert has expressed concern about the retaliatory act of Iran for the Natanz incident.

While Iran regards the Zionist regime responsible for the recent incident in Natanz, Olmert said in an interview with WABC that, "I am not sure that Israel did that, and I advise the Iranians to remain calm."

Although Olmert apparently claimed that the Zionist regime was not afraid of the Iranian threat but he expressed concern about Iran's revenge.

Iranian researchers produce Nano-based thermal coating

Iranian researchers from a knowledge-based firm have successfully produced Nano-based thermal insulation and protective coatings products for the first time in Iran.

RHM/