'Iran to boost nuclear acheivements under intl. regulations'

On the occasion of the 15th National Anniversary of Nuclear Technology, Ali-Akbar Salehi said on Sat. that despite all the restrictions and sanctions, various projects in the field of nuclear science and technology have been pursued.

He informed that 133 achievements in various fields of industry, health, and agriculture have been introduced in this sector.

Salehi named manufacturing of centrifuges required by the Blood Transfusion Center, industrial production of medical-grade titanium used in the manufacture of implants in the human body, and the production of several new radiopharmaceuticals as the obtained achievements.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the AEOI announced that 133 new nuclear achievements will be unveiled, integrated, and launched on Saturday.

"With the efforts of the staff and specialists of the country's nuclear industry, in the last one year alone, 133 new achievements have been successfully achieved in various fields of the nuclear industry, including quantum, enrichment, heavy water, radiopharmaceuticals, lasers, etc. These achievements will be unveiled, inaugurated, and launched by the President of Iran on April 10 on the occasion of the National Nuclear Technology Day," AEOI said.

April 9, is regarded as Iran's National Nuclear Energy Day.

HJ/FNA14000121000339