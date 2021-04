TEHRAN, Apr. 11 (MNA) – The commemoration ceremony of 22nd martyrdom anniversary of Brigadier General Ali Sayyad Shirazi was held in Tehran on Sat. in the presence of Chief Commander of Iran’s Army Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi.

On 10 April 1999, Brigadier General Ali Sayyad Shirazi, who played a leading role in defending the country against Iraqi-imposed war, was assassinated outside his house while on his way to work.