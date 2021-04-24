IRGC ready to confront enemies’ threats with all might

Concurrent with April 22, the establishment anniversary of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Ziaeddin Aghajanpour reiterated that all pillars of powers in the country should be prepared to counter threats of enemies waged against the Establishment.

Speaking in his meeting with Hojjatoleslam Abdollah Haji Sadeghi Representative of the Leader in IRGC on Sat., Hojjatoleslam Aghajanpour seized this opportunity to congratulate the foundation anniversary of IRGC and reiterated, “Formation of IRGC in tandem with the order of formation of the Army in a short period indicates this reality that the late founding father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) predicted that leaders of the domineering system would not give up their hostility on the Iranian nation, so that all forces should be prepared to confront their threats waged against the Establishment.”

Spiritual and military preparedness of both Army and IRGC are of the two powerful arms of the Islamic Establishment, he said, adding, “These capabilities enabled noble nation of Iran to confront all kinds of enemy’s threats in the areas of hard- and soft war authoritatively.”

Today, as a regional power, IRGC and Army support the oppressed and deprived people of the region and also back the resistance front, he reiterated.

