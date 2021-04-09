Iran to respond to 'Saviz' ship attack perpetrators

In reaction to the incident of an Iranian ship 'Saviz' in the Red Sea, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said on Friday that Iran can't react to this incident until the investigation would be ended.

After conducting an investigation into the incident of the ship, Iran will no doubt respond to its perpetrators, he added.

Iran does not blame any of the countries in the Persian Gulf for the ship incident in the Red Sea, he noted.

Shekarchi went on to say that the United States and the Zionist regime have allies in the Persian Gulf and throughout the region that they are actually cooperating with, adding that undoubtedly, the United States is involved in all efforts to weaken and harm Iran.

On Tuesday, April 5, the Iranian ship Saviz was attacked off the coast of Djibouti in the Red Sea.

"The day before the incident, an unidentified helicopter scouted Saviz ship for 5 to 10 minutes," one of the ship's crew told Noornews.

The source added, "On the day of the incident, more than 4 hours after the attack on the ship, from 10:00 to 11:00 local time, two unidentified speedboats were scouting near the ship."

Also in this regard, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatizadeh told reporters that the Saviz ship was struck by a blast at around 6 a.m. local time (0300 GMT) on Tuesday, April 5, near the coast of Djibouti, and sustained minor damage.

In accordance with the previous official announcement and in coordination with the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the non-military Saviz ship was stationed in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to provide maritime security and to protect Iranian merchant ships against piracy.

The ship has acted as Iran’s logistic station in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, and its mission had been announced to the IMO.

