Causes behind explosion of Iranian ship under investigation

"Iranian-flagged ship 'Saviz' was slightly damaged in an explosion at the Red Sea near the coasts of Djibouti on Tuesday around 6:00 AM local time. Its origin and causes are under investigation," said Saeed Khatibzadeh on Wednesday.

"According to a previous official announcement and coordination with the International Maritime Organization as the reference body, the Saviz civilian ship was stationed in the Red Sea region and the Gulf of Aden to provide maritime security along the shipping lanes and to fight pirates," he added.

"This ship practically acted as a logistics station of Iran in the Red Sea, and therefore the specifications and mission of this ship had previously been officially announced to the organization," the spokesman noted.

Stating that fortunately, no casualties were reported as a result of the accident, Khatibzadeh said, "Technical investigations are underway into how the accident happened and its origin."

"Iran will take all necessary measures through international authorities in this regard," he stressed.

A Zionist source announced that an Iranian-flagged ship, Saviz, has been targeted in a missile strike in the Red Sea on Tuesday.

The strike reportedly took place near Yemen, according to the source.

Some sources also claim that the Israeli regime is behind the Iranian ship accident.

