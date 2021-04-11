Saudi coalition violates Yemen ceasefire 245 times in a day

The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room, which monitors violations of the Stockholm Agreement and Ceasefire in Hodeidah, reported 245 violations staged by US-Saudi forces and mercenaries during the past 24 hours, Al-Masirah reported.

The source pointed out that the violations included the thwarting an infiltration attempt, the developing of new fortifications in Hais and Al-Jabaleyh, in addition to the flying of spy drones over several districts.

They staged 41 attacks with missiles and artillery shelling and 191 attacks with live bullets.

US-Saudi aggression launched a series of raids on a number of governorates.

In Al-Jawf, the aggression launched 4 aids on Khub WalShaaf district.

In Hajjah, the aggression launched 3 raids on Haradh district, and a raid on Abs district.

In Al-Baidha, the US-Saudi launched a raid on Al-Sawadiyah district.

Since the signing of the Stockholm Agreement, which emphasizes the need for a ceasefire in Al Hudaydah, the Saudi-led coalition has not had the slightest adherence to the agreement.

The international community has so far taken no action against Saudi Arabia for repeated violations of the Stockholm Agreement.

Thousands of Yemenis have been killed since the Saudi invasion of Yemen, and according to the United Nations, the famine in this country has become the biggest humanitarian catastrophe in the world.

MNA/PR