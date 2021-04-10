Saudi coalition claims destroying Yemeni ballistic missile

Saudi television claimed early Saturday that the Saudi-led coalition had intercepted and destroyed a Yemeni ballistic missile fired at the southern Saudi city of Jazan.

This is while the Air Force of the Yemeni Army has carried out attacks against Jizan Airport in Saudi Arabia with a number of drones.

The Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a statement that Yemeni Air Forces accurately hit Fighter Jets' Hangers at Jizan airport with Qasif K2 drones, Al-Masirah reported.

The operation of targeting the enemy's Fighter Jets' Hangers comes within the legitimate response to the continuation of the aggression and the siege on our country, he added.

Yemen’s Air Force has stepped up the retaliatory attacks on Saudi Arabia in recent months, saying the strikes will continue as long as Riyadh carries on with its airstrikes and blockade.

