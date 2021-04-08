  1. Politics
Apr 8, 2021, 2:25 PM

Zarif meets with Turkmen president in Ashgabat

Zarif meets with Turkmen president in Ashgabat

TEHRAN, Apr. 08 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has held talks with Berdymukhammedov, the President of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat on Thursday afternoon.

As the last leg of a 4-nation tour to Central Asia, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Turkmenistan and met with the President of the Central Asian neighboring country Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov.

In the meeting, Zarif explained the dimensions of relations between the two countries in various political, economic and cultural fields and stressed the importance of relations between the two neighboring countries.

During the meeting, the President of Turkmenistan, for his part, supported the relations between the two countries in various political, economic and cultural fields and reaffirmed his country's determination to expand bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Furthermore, after meeting with the President of Kazakhstan and his Kazakh counterpart as part of the tour to Central Asian countries, the top Iranian diplomat tweeted that "As always, our neighbors are our priority."

KI/5184467

News Code 171854
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News