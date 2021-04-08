Zarif meets with Turkmen president in Ashgabat

As the last leg of a 4-nation tour to Central Asia, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Turkmenistan and met with the President of the Central Asian neighboring country Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov.

In the meeting, Zarif explained the dimensions of relations between the two countries in various political, economic and cultural fields and stressed the importance of relations between the two neighboring countries.

During the meeting, the President of Turkmenistan, for his part, supported the relations between the two countries in various political, economic and cultural fields and reaffirmed his country's determination to expand bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Furthermore, after meeting with the President of Kazakhstan and his Kazakh counterpart as part of the tour to Central Asian countries, the top Iranian diplomat tweeted that "As always, our neighbors are our priority."

