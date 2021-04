Local sources in Afghanistan's Kandahar province said that rockets were fired at Kandahar Airport on Wednesday at around 11:00 a.m. local time, Ufuq News reported.

According to informed sources, 6 rockets hit Kandahar airport.

There was no immediate report on causalities so far.

According to Ufuq, the Taliban claimed responsibility for the rocket attack in a tweet.

